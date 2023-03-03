DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.65, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.6 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DecisionPoint Systems Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.79 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.36.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

