DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.13, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DecisionPoint Systems Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DecisionPoint Systems Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.95 million, up 14.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $88.48 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +34.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note DecisionPoint Systems Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.