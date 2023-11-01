DecisionPoint Systems (FRA:RS7) Price Target Increased by 39.09% to 10.64

The average one-year price target for DecisionPoint Systems (FRA:RS7) has been revised to 10.64 / share. This is an increase of 39.09% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.54 to a high of 10.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 118.04% from the latest reported closing price of 4.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in DecisionPoint Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS7 is 0.10%, a decrease of 24.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS7 by 5.96% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 56K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS7 by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

