DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for DecisionPoint Systems (OTC:DPSI) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.23% from the latest reported closing price of 6.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in DecisionPoint Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPSI is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPSI by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 41K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. The company does this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. DecisionPoint is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.,

