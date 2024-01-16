DecisionPoint (DPSI) Unveils PointCare to Offer Tech Services

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI has launched PointCare Services, which is a comprehensive suite of managed and deployment services designed to handle selecting, deploying and managing customers’ enterprise technology.

PointCare allows customers to focus on business growth while DecisionPoint manages intricate technology deployments. This consultative approach involves blueprinting, prescribing, and delivering services for mission-critical Enterprise Mobility, Point of Sale, and RFID technology.

DecisionPoint crafted PointCare Services to cater to all aspects of designing, deploying, and managing the ecosystem around their provided technologies, offering an end-to-end service program that is seamlessly integrated into customers' processes. The suite encompasses all previous DecisionPoint services and is fully integrated with the Vision portal for comprehensive visibility of assets covered under a PointCare contract.

DecisionPoint provides enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. The top-line performance is being driven by broad-based strength across several verticals amid global supply-chain disruptions. Also, the company’s strong relationships with its OEMs and distribution partners are tailwinds.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the managed services market size is estimated at $280.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $410.92 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period. The industry is likely to benefit from rising digitalization and growing demand for maintenance and support services, added the report.

Synergies from acquisitions are likely to drive DecisionPoint’s performance. In April 2023, it completed the acquisition of Macro Integration Services, which provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector. It also serves quick-service restaurants or QSR and convenience stores verticals. The addition of new services and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to have boosted DPSI’s margin performance.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile supply-chain dynamics and increasing integration risks owing to frequent buyouts are major headwinds.

Currently, DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Blackbaud BLKB, NETGEAR NTGR and Watts Water Technologies WTS. NETGEAR and Blackbaud sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has inched up 1.8% in the past 60 days to $3.86. BLKB’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.4%.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.6%. Shares of BLKB have gained 31% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share for NETGEAR, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

NTGR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. The average surprise was 127.5%. Shares of NTGR have lost 29.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 3.9% in the past 60 days to $8.08.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 23.2% in the past year.

