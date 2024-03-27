DecisionPoint (DPSI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Apr 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26.8 million, suggesting an improvement of 9.4% from a year ago. For full-year 2023, the company expects revenues between $111 million and $113 million.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. DecisionPoint has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 386.9%, on average.

Factors to Consider

The company’s performance in the fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from the strategy to shift the revenue mix toward services and software. In the last reported quarter, software and services accounted for about 45% of revenues.

The company plans to increase growth and margin expansion by raising services and software attach rates. These include professional services, managed mobile services, managed network services, SaaS services, software from partners and repair and maintenance services.

Rising adoption of its products and services across verticals like retail, including grocery, convenience stores, hospitality and transportation and logistics, along with geographic expansion, is a tailwind.

Synergies from acquisitions also bode well. In April 2023, it completed the acquisition of Macro Integration Services, which provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector. The addition of new services and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to have boosted DPSI’s margin performance.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile supply-chain dynamics and increasing integration risks owing to frequent buyouts might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DPSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

DPSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

