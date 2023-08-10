DecisionPoint (DPSI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15.



The company expects revenues to be between $29 million and $31 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $29.5 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. DecisionPoint has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 611.1%, on average.



DPSI reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 16 cents which came in line with the year-ago figure. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven earnings. Revenues increased 37.1% year over year to $27 million and topped the consensus mark by 42.3%.

Factors to Consider

Increasing demand for DecisionPoint’s comprehensive product portfolio of managed services, and professional services like consulting, staging and deployment installation is likely to have favored top line numbers in the second quarter. Increasing cross selling opportunities bode well.



Rising adoption of its products and services across verticals like grocery and specialty retail, healthcare, distribution and transportation along with geographic expansion is a tailwind.



Synergies from acquisitions also bode well. DPSI concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in 2022 to boost its position in the lucrative transportation and direct-store delivery verticals.



In April 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Macro Integration Services which provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector. It also serves scales grocery, quick-service restaurants or QSR and convenience stores verticals. The addition of new services, and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to have boosted DecisionPoint’s margin performance.



However, macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile supply-chain dynamics and increasing integration risks owing to frequent buyouts might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DPSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DPSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. NVDA is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 23. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.06 per share and $11.02 billion, respectively. Shares of NVDA have gained 137.2% in the past year.



Walmart WMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #2. WMT is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.67 per share and $159.5 billion, respectively. Shares of WMT have risen 23.9% in the past year.



The TJX Companies, Inc TJX has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TJX is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers on Aug 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 76 cents per share and $12.4 billion, respectively. Shares of TJX have soared 33.9% in the past year.



