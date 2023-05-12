DecisionPoint (DPSI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 15.



The company expects revenues to be between $20 million and $21 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $19 million, suggesting a decline of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark is pegged at breakeven. The company reported earnings of 6 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. DecisionPoint has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 463.3%, on average.



DPSI reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents compared with the year-ago figure of 4 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent. Revenues increased 48.5% year over year to $24.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 39.2%.

Factors to Consider

DecisionPoint’s extensive product portfolio of managed services, and professional services like consulting, staging and deployment installation is likely to gain traction. Rising complexities of creating, installing and managing a mobile solution have resulted in this upside for DPSI. Steady momentum witnessed for the company’s recurring revenue SaaS solutions, including packaged and custom-developed software, is likely to have favored first-quarter performance.



Increasing adoption of its products and services across verticals like grocery and specialty retail, healthcare, distribution and transportation, along with geographic expansion, is a tailwind.



Synergies from acquisitions also bode well. DPSI concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in 2022 to boost its position in the lucrative transportation and direct-store delivery verticals.



In the quarter under review, the company completed the acquisition of Macro Integration Services which provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector. It also serves scales grocery, quick-service restaurants or QSR and convenience stores verticals. The addition of new services and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to have boosted DecisionPoint’s margin performance.



However, macroeconomic uncertainty, lingering supply-chain troubles and increasing integration risks owing to frequent buyouts might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DPSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DPSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Cisco is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 17. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 97 cents per share and $14.39 billion, respectively. Cisco surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.8%. Shares of CSCO have lost 4% in the past year.



Jack in the Box JACK has an Earnings ESP of +5.60% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Jack in the Box is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jack in the Box’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.16 per share and $382.72 million, respectively. Shares of JACK have gained 21.4% in the past year.



Walmart WMT has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Walmart is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on May 18.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.30 per share and $148.62 billion, respectively. Walmart’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the preceding four quarters, missed once, delivering an average surprise of 6.5%. Shares of WMT have gained 3.8% in the past year.



