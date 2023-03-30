DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share compared with the year-ago figure of 4 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.

Revenues increased 48.5% year over year to $24.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 39.2%.

For 2022, the company reported earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the year-ago figure of 20 cents. Revenues increased 47.7% year over year to $97.4 million.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

The top line was driven by broad-based strength across all business segments coupled with multiple new projects from long-term and new customers.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had a total backlog of $30.3 million.

Quarter Details

Hardware revenues (72.2% of total revenues) jumped 62.3% year over year to $17.7 million.

Software and Service revenues (19.2%) increased 21.3% year over year to $4.7 million.

Consumables revenues (8.6%) increased 22.9% year over year to $2.1 million.

Operating Details

DecisionPoint’s fourth-quarter gross profit increased 67.6% year over year to $6.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.8 million, rising 274% year over year.

Operating income came in at nearly $0.7 million against the operating loss of $0.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Full Year Details

Product revenues (81.2% of total revenues) jumped 56.7% year over year to $79 million.

Service revenues (18.8%) increased 18.6% year over year to $18.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $7.642 million compared with $9.447 million as of Sep 30, 2022. The company’s long-term debt was $0.14 million compared with $0.14 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $12.3 million compared with $2.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, the company expects revenues to be between $20 million and $21 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $0.8-$1 million.

