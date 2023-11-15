DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 13 cents per share compared with 16 cents a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 7 cents.



Revenues increased 5.4% year over year to $27.1 million but missed the consensus mark by 3.4%.



The top line was driven by higher software and services revenues along with contributions from buyouts and cross-selling opportunities. The acquisition of Macro Integration Services (MIS) shifted product mix toward higher gross margin software and services, and expanded presence in the retail vertical, particularly grocery and food service.

Following the announcement, shares of DPSI rose 15.8% and closed trading $5.78 on Nov 14. In the past year, the stock has fallen 1.9% compared with sub-industry’s growth of 45.8%.



Quarterly Details

Hardware revenues (51.7% of total revenues) declined 27.1% year over year to $14 million.



Software and Services revenues (43.2%) climbed to $11.7 million from $4.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Consumables (5.1%) revenues plunged 21.5% year over year to $1.4 million.



Gross profit jumped 30.3% year over year to $7.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.3 million, up 1.5% year over year.



Operating income was nearly $1.5 million, down 0.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, DPSI had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared with $7.2 million as of Jun 30, 2023. Long-term debt was $5.7 million compared with $6.9 million as of Jun 30, 2023. Management noted that strong cash flow generation enabled it to repay another $1.5 million in debt related to the MIS acquisition.



For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, cash generated from operations was $2.8 million compared with $13.9 million in the previous year.

Guidance

For full-year 2023, the company expects revenues between $111 million and $113 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $8.9-$9.2 million.

Zacks Rank

DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

