DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share.



Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%.



The top line was driven by broad-based strength across both products and services, with 22% growth in Service revenues. Also, the company’s ability to procure products from OEMs and distributors led to customers placing orders with longer lead times, which resulted in a backlog worth $29 million at the end of the quarter.

Quarter Details

Product revenues (81.6% of total revenues) jumped 46.3% year over year to $21 million.



Service revenues (18.4%) increased 22.1% year over year to $4.7 million.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

Operating Details

DecisionPoint’s third-quarter gross profit increased 37.4% year over year to $5.8 million.



Total operating expenses increased 27.7% year over year to $4.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.3 million from the year-ago figure of $1.3 million.



Operating income came in at nearly $1.5 million compared with operating income of $0.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $9.447 million compared with $8.5 million as of Jun 30. The company’s long-term debt was $0.14 million compared with $0.10 million as of Jun 30.



Cash flow from operations was $13.9 million compared with $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, the company expects revenues to be between $90 million and $93 million compared with the earlier guidance of $87 million and $90 million, suggesting growth of 36-41% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $6.5 and $7 million compared with the earlier guidance of $4.6 and $5 million.

