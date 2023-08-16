DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 13 cents per share compared with 11 cents a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 4 cents per share.



Revenues increased 12.4% year over year to $30.9 million and topped the consensus mark by 4.8%.



The top line was driven by contributions from acquisitions and cross-selling opportunities. The company’s acquisition of Macro Integration Services (MIS) shifted product mix toward higher gross margin software and services, and expanded presence in the retail vertical, particularly grocery and food service.

Quarter Details

Hardware revenues (64% of total revenues) declined 13% year over year to $19.7 million.



Software and Services (36%) climbed to $11.2 million from $4.8 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.



Gross profit jumped 22.5% year over year to $7.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.5 million, down 9.4% year over year.



Operating income was nearly $1.3 million compared with $2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million compared with $18 million as of Mar 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $6.9 million compared with $11.1 million as of Mar 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and higher debt balance was mainly due the company’s drawing down on credit facilities for acquisition of MIS.



For the six months ended Jun 30, 2023, cash generated from operations was $5 million compared with $12.9 million in the previous-year quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, the company expects revenues to be between $27 million and $29 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $2-$2.3 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



