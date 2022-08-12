DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share, soaring 233.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share.

Revenues increased 81.3% year over year to $27.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 28%. The top line was driven by broad-based strength across several verticals. Also, the company’s strong relationships with its OEMs and distribution partners have enabled it to partially ship orders worth $22 million from two retail clients and build up inventory for deals that will be shipped over the next few quarters, added DecisionPoint.

Synergies from acquisitions are likely to drive DecisionPoint’s performance. The company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in the previous quarter. These acquisitions boost the company’s position in the lucrative transportation and direct store delivery verticals.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Product revenues (82.5% of total revenues) jumped 96% year over year to $22.7 million.

Service revenues (17.5%) increased 33.9% year over year to $4.8 million.

The company’s backlog stood as of Jun 30, 2022, stood at $28 million.

Operating Details

DecisionPoint’s second-quarter gross profit increased 81% year over year to $6.3 million.

Total operating expenses increased 28.4% year over year to $4.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.7 million from the year-ago figure of $0.6 million.

Operating income came in at nearly $2 million against operating income of $0.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million compared with $9.3 million on Mar 31, 2022. The company’s long-term debt was $0.10 million compared with $0.15 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $12.9 million against $2.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $87 million and $90 million compared with the earlier guidance of $79 million and $82 million, suggesting growth of 33-36% year over year. Services revenues are expected to be $20 million compared with the earlier guidance of $19 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $4.6 and $5.0 million compared with the earlier guidance of $3.5 and $3.9 million.

