DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 6 cents per share, soaring 200% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%.



Revenues increased 22.7% year over year to $19.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 9.6%. The top line was driven by broad-based strength across several verticals amid global supply chain disruptions. Also, the company’s strong relationships with its OEMs and distribution partners have enabled it to build up inventory for deals that will be shipped over the next few quarters, added DecisionPoint.



Synergies from acquisitions are likely to drive DecisionPoint’s performance. The company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in the quarter under review. These acquisitions boost the company’s position in the lucrative transportation and direct store delivery verticals.



Shares are up 4.2% in the premarket trading on May 17. In the past year, the stock has lost 10.7% against the industry’s decline of 3.3%

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Product revenues (79% of total revenues) jumped 30.6% year over year to $15.5 million.



Service revenues (21%) slipped marginally to $4.1 million.



The company’s backlog stood at $21 million, driven by robust booking activity amid supply chain troubles.

Operating Details

DecisionPoint’s first-quarter gross profit increased 21.8% year over year to $4.7 million.



Total operating expenses increased 26.4% year over year to $4.4 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was up 38.7% year over year to $1.1 million.



Operating income came in at $0.2 million against operating income of $0.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 million compared with $2.6 million on Dec 31, 2021. The company’s long-term debt was $0.15 million compared with $0.15 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash flow from operations was $11.7 million against $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $79 million and $82 million, suggesting growth of 22-26% year over year. Services revenues are expected to be $19 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3.5 and $3.9 million.

Stocks to Consider

DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)



Top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector worth consideration are Flex FLEX, Jabil JBL and Broadcom AVGO. While Flex and Jabil sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.16 per share, up 6.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.9%.



Flex’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, with the average being 21.1%. Shares of FLEX have declined 7.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.25 per share, unchanged the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 12%.



Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate all last four quarters, with the average being 13.5%. Shares of JBL have lost 7.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.67 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 15.6%.



Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 34.4% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.