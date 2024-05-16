DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI reported a first-quarter 2024 loss of 11 cents per share against earnings of 11 cents a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 6 cents per share.



Revenues decreased 5.3% year over year to $25.6 million and lagged the consensus mark by 0.9%.



Despite a positive shift in gross margin due to the emphasis on services and software, the lack of significant hardware solutions businesses in the first quarter negatively impacted DPSI’s results. However, the company was effective in reducing its debt by more than $1.6 million.



Recently, DPSI had announced that it has inked a definitive agreement to merge with an affiliate of Barcoding Holdings, LLC ("Barcoding"), in an all-cash transaction. Consequently, stockholders will get $10.22 in cash per share under the terms of the agreement, which is about a 27% premium over the closing price of $8.05 on Apr 30, 2024. Upon successful closing of the deal in July 2024, DPSI’s stock will no longer be traded publicly.

Quarter Details

Hardware and Software revenues (54.2% of total revenues) declined 32.4% year over year to $13.9 million.



Consumables (5.6%) fell 12.4% year over year to $1.4 million.



Professional services (40.2%) increased 111.4% year over year to $10.3 million.

Operating Details

DecisionPoint’s first-quarter gross profit decreased 0.6% year over year to $6 million.



Total operating expenses surged to $6.9 million from $4.86 million in the prior-year quarter due to an approximately 65% increase in general and administrative expenses.



Operating loss was $0.9 million against operating income of $1.188 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $5.8 million compared with $4.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The company’s long-term debt was $3.4 million compared with $3.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



During the March quarter, cash flow from operations was $3.2 million against cash utilization of $1.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Zacks Rank

