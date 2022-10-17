DecisionPoint (DPSI) Concludes Re-branding of ExtenData

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI announced that it has completed the re-branding of ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems.

ExtenData is a leading provider of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that helps its customers to improve operational efficiency and productivity. In December 2020, DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to improve customer experience and broaden its expertise in manufacturing, hospitality and transportation and logistics.

The acquisition has helped DecisionPoint to improve its regional presence across the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States and expand its professional services team.

Also, ExtenData’s MobileConductor delivery management platform has helped DecisionPoint to improve its mobile and wireless offerings. The platform opens up a new SaaS-based subscription revenue stream for DecisionPoint. This will help DecisionPoint improve its sales for the service and product business segment.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global SaaS market size was valued at $165.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2028. The industry is expected to benefit from public cloud services across enterprises and organizations shifting to SaaS-based software due to increasing costs of the on-premises software deployment, added the report.

DecisionPoint provides enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies to healthcare, supply chain and retail customers to improve productivity and lower costs.

For 2022, the company expects revenues to be between $87 million and $90 million compared with the earlier guidance of $79 million and $82 million, suggesting growth of 33-36% year over year. Services revenues are expected to be $20 million compared with the earlier guidance of $19 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $88.5 million, up 34.2% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, up 300% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings of 10 cents per share, soaring 233.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. Revenues increased 81.3% year over year to $27.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 28%.

Synergies from acquisitions are likely to drive the company’s performance. The company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in the previous quarter. These acquisitions boost the company’s position in the lucrative transportation and direct store delivery verticals.

DecisionPoint currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 77.5% against the industry’s decline of 32% in the past year.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Pure Storage PSTG and Aspen Technology AZPN. Pure Storage currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, whereas Synopsys and Aspen Technology presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, up 4.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.2%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 3%. Shares of SNPS have decreased 9.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, rising 24.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have increased 1.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share, increasing 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.2%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 6.2%. Shares of AZPN have increased 47.2% in the past year.



