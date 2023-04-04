DecisionPoint (DPSI) Acquires Macro Integration Services

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI recently acquired Macro Integration Services for undisclosed financial terms. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Macro Integration Services is a privately-held company that provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector.

The addition of new services and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to boost DecisionPoint’s margin performance.

Macro Integration Services will strengthen DecisionPoint’s footprint in the broader retail industry by expanding reach across traditional retail and hospitality verticals along with the food service sector. Macro Integration Services also serves scales grocery, quick-service restaurants or QSR and convenience stores verticals.

The acquisition will aid DecisionPoint in expanding its regional presence by bringing the southeastern region of the United States under its fold. DecisionPoint will also have lots of cross selling opportunities as well as a warehousing facility in the East Coast.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

DecisionPoint noted that the acquisition is immediately accretive to its financials. The takeover is likely to add more than $10 million in revenues and over $1 million in adjusted EBITDA during the remainder of 2023.

DecisionPoint provides enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. The top-line performance is being driven by broad-based strength across several verticals amid global supply-chain disruptions. Also, the company’s strong relationships with its OEMs and distribution partners are tailwinds.

Synergies from acquisitions are likely to drive DecisionPoint’s performance. The company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — earlier in 2022. These acquisitions boost the company’s position in the lucrative transportation and direct-store delivery verticals.

The company recently reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share compared with the year-ago figure of 4 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.

Revenues increased 48.5% year over year to $24.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 39.2%. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had a total backlog of $30.3 million.

For first-quarter 2023, the company expects revenues to be between $20 million and $21 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $0.8-$1 million.

Currently, DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.85 per share, rising 10.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 18.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 58.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 66.7% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 38.5% in the past year.

