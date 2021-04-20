Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.

The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.

Organisers for the 2020 Games said in a statement that, at a meeting of all the parties involved last month, "it was agreed that a general decision on spectator capacity in venues will be made in April, with the understanding that COVID-19 circumstances may necessitate a flexible approach."

The statement said organisers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

