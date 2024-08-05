Deciphering Waters (WAT) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Waters' (WAT) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of products used in drug discovery and development, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of WAT's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $708.53 million, marking a decline of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of WAT's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Closer Look at WAT's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Europe contributed $196.63 million in revenue, making up 27.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million, this meant a surprise of -2.24%. Looking back, Europe contributed $188.11 million, or 29.5%, in the previous quarter, and $203.03 million, or 27.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia accounted for 33.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $237.43 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.2%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $230.08 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $207.56 million (32.6%) and $254.62 million (34.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Waters will report a total revenue of $714.24 million, which reflects an increase of 0.4% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 30.4% from Europe ($217.16 million) and 34% from Asia ($242.82 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $2.93 billion, which signifies a fall of 1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe at 29.7% ($869.25 million) and Asia at 33.1% ($969.13 million).

Concluding Remarks

Waters' leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At present, Waters holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Waters' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 20.8% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 2.9%. The Zacks Medical sector, Waters' industry group, has ascended 3.2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 1.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 5.9% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 5.1% during this interval.

