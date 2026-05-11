Deciphering Qiagen (QGEN) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Qiagen (QGEN) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this diagnostic products maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of QGEN's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $492.32 million, marking an improvement of 1.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of QGEN's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding QGEN's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World contributed $70 million in revenue, making up 14.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million, this meant a surprise of +0.37%. Looking back, Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World contributed $75 million, or 13.9%, in the previous quarter, and $68.83 million, or 14.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 35.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $173 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.54%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $170.37 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $200 million (37%) and $160.64 million (33.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Qiagen, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $540.29 million, reflecting an increase of 1.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World is anticipated to contribute 14.2% or $76.67 million, and Europe, Middle East and Africa 35.1% or $189.45 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.21 billion, which is an improvement of 5.7% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World will contribute 13.9% ($306.73 million), and Europe, Middle East and Africa 34.4% ($760.02 million) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Qiagen. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Qiagen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Qiagen's Stock Value

The stock has declined by 19.2% over the past month compared to the 9.1% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes Qiagen,has decreased 2.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 34.5% relative to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 9.8% decrease.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.