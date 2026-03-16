Deciphering Oracle (ORCL) International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Oracle (ORCL) performed internationally during the quarter ending February 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this software maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of ORCL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $17.19 billion, experiencing an increase of 21.7% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ORCL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring ORCL's International Revenue Patterns

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.96 billion in revenue, making up 23.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion, this meant a surprise of -1.1%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.76 billion, or 23.4%, in the previous quarter, and $3.42 billion, or 24.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $1.87 billion came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 10.9%. This represented a surprise of -4.9% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.96 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.83 billion, or 11.4%, and $1.71 billion, or 12.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Oracle, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $19.07 billion, reflecting an increase of 19.9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to contribute 23.6% or $4.5 billion, and Asia-Pacific 11.5% or $2.2 billion.

For the full year, a total revenue of $67.07 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 16.9% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific are expected to make up 23.5%, and 11.6% of this total, corresponding to $15.75 billion, and $7.77 billion, respectively.

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, Oracle faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Oracle's Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has lost 3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.9% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Oracle is a part, has declined 2.1% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 19.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 2.6% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 4.4%

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Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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