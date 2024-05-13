Deciphering Integra (IART) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Integra LifeSciences' (IART) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this medical device maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of IART's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $368.87 million, marking a decrease of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting IART's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in IART's International Revenues

During the quarter, Europe contributed $41.6 million in revenue, making up 11.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $42.3 million, this meant a surprise of -1.66%. Looking back, Europe contributed $45.18 million, or 11.4%, in the previous quarter, and $41.06 million, or 10.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $21.5 million came from Rest of world during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.8%. This represented a surprise of +12.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $19.18 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $22.61 million, or 5.7%, and $18.31 million, or 4.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia Pacific accounted for 13.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $49.55 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.35%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $47.03 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $46.14 million (11.6%) and $50.47 million (13.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Integra, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $412.3 million, reflecting an increase of 8.1% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 10.9% or $44.99 million, Rest of world 5.3% or $21.93 million and Asia Pacific 12% or $49.66 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.67 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 8.1% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Rest of world and Asia Pacific are expected to make up 10.9%, 5.6% and 12.2% of this total, corresponding to $182.35 million, $93.13 million and $203.43 million respectively.

Final Thoughts

Integra's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Integra has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Integra's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has declined by 20.8% over the past month compared to the 1.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes Integra, has increased 1.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 42.3% relative to the S&P 500's 4.3% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 1% decrease.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.