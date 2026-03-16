Deciphering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) performed internationally during the quarter ending January 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this information technology products and services provider, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of HPE's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $9.3 billion, increasing 18.4% year over year. Now, let's delve into HPE's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in HPE's Revenue from International Markets

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 37.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.49 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +14.18%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.05 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.35 billion (34.6%) and $2.68 billion (34.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $1.99 billion came from Asia Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.4%. This represented a surprise of +3.31% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.93 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.92 billion, or 19.8%, and $1.78 billion, or 22.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to report $9.8 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 28.4% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to contribute 32.2% (translating to $3.15 billion), and 20.3% ($1.99 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $40.53 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 18.2% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to make up 34.8%, and 20.9% of this total, corresponding to $14.12 billion, and $8.47 billion, respectively.

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 4.9% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 2.9%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's industry group, has descended 2.1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 11.7% in the company's stock price, against a fall of 2.6% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 4.4% during this interval.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.