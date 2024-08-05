Deciphering DuPont de Nemours (DD) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of DuPont de Nemours' (DD) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this specialty chemicals maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of DD's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $3.17 billion, increasing 2.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into DD's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at DD's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $550 million in revenue, making up 17.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $546.42 million, this meant a surprise of +0.66%. Looking back, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $544 million, or 18.6%, in the previous quarter, and $585 million, or 18.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific accounted for 43.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.37 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.97%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.29 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $1.22 billion (41.5%) and $1.35 billion (43.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $126 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 4.0%. This represented a surprise of +2.35% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $123.11 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $118 million, or 4%, and $114 million, or 3.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to report a total revenue of $3.2 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America are predicted to be 17.6%, 41.9% and 4.1%, corresponding to amounts of $563.26 million, $1.34 billion and $131.45 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $12.39 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.6% from the year before. The revenues from Europe Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to make up 17.9%, 41.7% and 4.1% of this total, corresponding to $2.21 billion, $5.16 billion and $501.74 million respectively.

In Conclusion

The dependency of DuPont de Nemours on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

DuPont de Nemours currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing DuPont de Nemours' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has increased by 0.2% over the past month compared to the 2.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, which includes DuPont de Nemours, has decreased 0.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 0.5% relative to the S&P 500's 5.9% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4.7% decrease.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.