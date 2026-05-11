Deciphering Avanos Medical (AVNS) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Avanos Medical (AVNS) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this medical technology company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing AVNS' performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $182.2 million, showing rise of 8.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of AVNS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring AVNS' International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $30.6 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 16.8%. This represented a surprise of +23.44% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $24.79 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $27.6 million, or 15.3%, and $23.7 million, or 14.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia Pacific and Latin America accounted for 8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $14.5 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +10.18%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $13.16 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific and Latin America contributed $14.5 million (8%) and $13 million (7.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Avanos Medical will post revenues of $173.48 million, which reflects a decline of 0.9% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 14.8% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($25.62 million), and 7.8% from Asia Pacific and Latin America ($13.49 million).

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $702.33 million for the full year, marking an increase of 0.2% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to be 14.9% ($104.64 million), and 7.8% ($54.68 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Avanos Medical faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Avanos Medical holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Avanos Medical's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 74.9% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Medical sector, Avanos Medical's industry group, has descended 2.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 66.4% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 7.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 9.8% during this interval.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.