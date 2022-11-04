Deciphera's (DCPH) Q3 Loss Narrows, Qinlock Drives Revenues

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 55 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents. In the year-ago quarter, DCPH had reported a loss of $1.37.

Total net revenues were $36 million in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33 million. Revenues rose 55.1% year over year.

In May 2020, the FDA approved Deciphera’s sole marketed drug Qinlock (ripretinib) to treat adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), who received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ Gleevec (imatinib).

Quarter in Detail

Apart from Qinlock, there is no marketable drug in Deciphera’s portfolio. Total revenues comprised net product revenues and collaboration revenues. Net product revenues from Qinlock sales were $32.3 million, up 49% year over year. Qinlock generated $24.5 million of sales in the United States and $7.8 million of sales in the ex-U.S. markets.

Collaboration revenues in the reported quarter were $3.7 million compared with $1.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses were $47.5 million, down 28.5% year over year owing to lower costs related to clinical studies on Qinlock.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $30 million, down 15.5% year over year owing to lower professional and consultant fees.

Deciphera had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $371.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $393.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022. DCPH expects its current cash balance to fund its operating and capital expenditures into 2025.

Other Updates

Last November, the European Commission approved Qinlock for treating adult patients with advanced GIST, who already received treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ Gleevec. The nod in Europe is already generating incremental sales and should boost sales in the future quarters.

Deciphera is evaluating vimseltinib in the phase III MOTION study to treat patients with tenosynovial giant-cell tumors, who are not amenable to surgery. Enrollment in the study is currently ongoing.

This apart, DCPH treated the first patient in three-phase Ib studies, evaluating DCC-3116 in combination with the FDA-approved MEK inhibitors, namely trametinib, binimetinib and sotorasib, an FDA-approved KRASG12C inhibitor to treat patients with advanced or metastatic solid.

