Deciphera Presents Updated Phase 1/2 Data For Vimseltinib In Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor AT ESMO

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) presented encouraging updated results from its ongoing phase I/II trial of Vimseltinib in patients with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor not amenable to surgery at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress on Sunday.

The data from the phase I part of the trial involved 32 patients enrolled in three dose cohorts. They were administered a 30 mg, 30 mg, and 20 mg loading dose daily for 5,3,3 days followed by a maintenance dose of 30 mg twice a week, 10 mg, and 6 mg daily respectively.

Vimseltinib was well-tolerated in patients with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), consistent with previously disclosed data, and all the patients enrolled in the study demonstrated clinical benefit.

Data from the phase II part of the trial, involved 58 patients in two cohorts - cohort A with no prior anti-CSF1/CSF1R therapy and cohort B with prior anti-CSF1/CSF1R therapy. They were administered a twice-weekly dose of 30 mg of Vimseltinib.

All patients demonstrated clinical benefit, and the Objective Response Rate was 53% in Cohort A and 46% in Cohort B, according to the company.

The results support Vimseltinib's evaluation in the ongoing Phase 3 MOTION study, noted Deciphera.

DCPH has traded in a range of $6.51 to $37.99 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday's trading at $18.08, up 0.95%.

