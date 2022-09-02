Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) adds US$97m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 54%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 52% in the last quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Tragically, the share price declined 54% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

The recent uptick of 9.3% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because Deciphera Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 62% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:DCPH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 48% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 16% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

We will like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

