Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$47.19 million, or -$0.54 per share. This compares with -$45.93 million, or -$0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.9% to $48.30 million from $36.35 million last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$47.19 Mln. vs. -$45.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.54 vs. -$0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $48.30 Mln vs. $36.35 Mln last year.

