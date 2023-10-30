Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$49.581 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$43.043 million, or -$0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $43.313 million from $35.974 million last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

