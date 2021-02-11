Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$49.73 in the past week. The business exceeded revenue expectations with sales of US$42m coming in 2.4% ahead of forecasts. Statutory losses were US$4.78 a share, in line with what the analysts predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:DCPH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$113.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 170% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 12% from last year to US$4.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$98.6m and losses of US$4.45 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$73.27, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Deciphera Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$91.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$61.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 170% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 68% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.