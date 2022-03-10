Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Down 15% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH). Shares have lost about 15% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Deciphera Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat

Deciphera reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $1.51 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.49 and the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.10.

Total net revenues were $24.2 million in the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23 million. Revenues rose 24.1% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Apart from Qinlock, there are no other marketable drugs in the company’s portfolio. Total revenues comprised net product revenues and collaboration revenues. Net product revenues were $23.7 million, including $21.5 million in U.S. sales and $2.2 million in ex-U.S. sales.

Collaboration revenues of $0.5 million comprised commercial supply and royalty revenues under the company’s license agreement with Zai Lab.

Research and development expenses were $74.9 million, up 43.2% year over year. The increase was primarily attributed to the one-time restructuring charge of $22.2 million related to employee termination costs and study discontinuation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $37.2 million, up from $30.1 million in the year-ago quarter due to the one-time restructuring charge of $4 million related to employee termination costs as well as higher external costs to support the launch of Qinlock in Europe.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -42.62% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.