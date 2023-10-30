News & Insights

Markets
DCPH

Deciphera Pharma Spikes On Improved Q3 Revenue, Positive Results From Motion Study

October 30, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) shares are surging more than 23 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced improved revenue for the third quarter and positive results from its MOTION phase 3 study of Vimseltinib in patients with Tenosynovial giant cell tumor. The company said the study met the primary endpoint and met all key secondary endpoints with statistically meaningful improvements in comparison to placebo.

Deciphera is planning to submit a new drug application or NDA in the second quarter of 2024 and a marketing authorization application in the third quarter.

Further, the third quarter loss came in below estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $43.3 million, up 20.4 percent compared to $35.97 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $12.55, up 23.65 percent from the previous close of $10.15 on a volume of 1,964,407.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.