Deciphera Pharma Spikes On Improved Q3 Revenue, Positive Results From Motion Study

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) shares are surging more than 23 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced improved revenue for the third quarter and positive results from its MOTION phase 3 study of Vimseltinib in patients with Tenosynovial giant cell tumor. The company said the study met the primary endpoint and met all key secondary endpoints with statistically meaningful improvements in comparison to placebo.

Deciphera is planning to submit a new drug application or NDA in the second quarter of 2024 and a marketing authorization application in the third quarter.

Further, the third quarter loss came in below estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $43.3 million, up 20.4 percent compared to $35.97 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $12.55, up 23.65 percent from the previous close of $10.15 on a volume of 1,964,407.

