Markets
DCPH

Deciphera Pharma Reports Approval Of QINLOCK In The UK - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) announced the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization for QINLOCK in the UK for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

The company said the QINLOCK approval was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal phase 3 INVICTUS study in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor and combined safety results from INVICTUS and the phase 1 study of QINLOCK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular