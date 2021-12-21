Deciphera Pharma Reports Approval Of QINLOCK In The UK - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) announced the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization for QINLOCK in the UK for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

The company said the QINLOCK approval was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal phase 3 INVICTUS study in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor and combined safety results from INVICTUS and the phase 1 study of QINLOCK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.