Deciphera Pharma Reports Approval Of QINLOCK In Switzerland - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) announced the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products or Swissmedic, has granted approval for QINLOCK for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

"The approval in Switzerland is our seventh approval worldwide and the first in Europe," said Steve Hoerter, CEO of Deciphera. The company anticipates a potential approval from the European Commission for QINLOCK in the fourth quarter of the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.