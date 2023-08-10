Deciphera (DCPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Qinlock Drives Revenues

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH reported second-quarter 2023 loss of 57 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 62 cents. In the year-ago quarter, DCPH had reported a loss of 60 cents per share.

Net revenues were $38.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36 million. The figure rose almost 18.8% year over year.

Shares of Deciphera rallied 6.18% on Aug 9, as the company reported better-than-expected results. The stock has nosedived 16.2% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 12.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Total revenues comprise of net product revenues and collaboration revenues for Qinlock (ripretinib).

Deciphera’s sole marketed drug, Qinlock, was approved by the FDA in 2020 to treat adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), who received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ Gleevec (imatinib). Qinlock was approved in Europe in late 2021. Apart from Qinlock, there is no marketed drug in Deciphera’s portfolio.

Net product revenues from Qinlock sales were $37.3 million, up 18.4% year over year. The drug generated sales of $28.9 million and $8.4 million in the United States and the ex-U.S. markets, respectively.

Qinlock’s net product revenues beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.09 million and our model estimate of $35 million.

Collaboration revenues totaled $1 million, which was in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 million but beat our model estimate of $0.3 million.

Research and development expenses (including stock-based compensation) amounted to $58.3 million, up 30% year over year owing to costs related to clinical studies on vimseltinib and Qinlock.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) totaled $32.6 million, up 10.1% year over year owing to increased professional fees, personnel-related costs and consultant fees.

Deciphera had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $389.4 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $426.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023. The company expects its current cash balance, together with the anticipated product, royalty and supply revenues, excluding any potential future milestone payments under its collaboration or license agreements, to fund its operating and capital expenditures into 2026.

Other Updates

Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity in GIST.

In the reported quarter, the company initiated a phase III INSIGHT study to evaluate Qinlock versus sunitinib for the treatment of second-line GIST patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18.

DCPH is evaluating another candidate, vimseltinib, in the phase III MOTION study to treat patients with tenosynovial giant-cell tumors, who are not amenable to surgery. It expects to report results from the study in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This apart, DCPH, in collaboration with Pfizer, Inc. PFE, initiated new combination escalation studies evaluating DCC-3116 in combination with ripretinib in patients with GIST, and in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with colorectal cancer. Per the terms of the agreement with Pfizer, Deciphera will bear the cost of the study while Pfizer will supply encorafenib free of cost.

Additionally, DCPH also initiated three expansion cohorts in the ongoing phase I/II study of DCC-3116 in combination with trametinib, binimetinib and sotorasib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

