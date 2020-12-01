Deciphera (DCPH) Ends Qinlock Second-Line GIST Study Enrollment

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH announced that it has completed enrollment in the INTRIGUE phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its cancer drug,Qinlock, in patients with second-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).GIST is a type of cancer affecting the digestive tract or nearby structures within the abdomen.

Qinlock (ripretinib) is a switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor and presently approved by the FDA for treating patients with advanced GIST who were already treated with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ NVS Gleevec (imatinib).The drug is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

Shares of Deciphera have declined 0.7% so far this year against the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

The INTRIGUE phase III study isdesigned to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Qinlock compared to Pfizer’s PFE Sutent (sunitinib) in patients with GIST, previously treated with Gleevec. This study is designed to support regulatory approvals in second-line GIST in the United States, Europe and other major markets. The primary efficacy endpoint is median progression-free survival (mPFS). Secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR) and overall survival (OS).

Top-line results from the INTRIGUE study are expected in the second half of 2021.

Sales of Qinlock in the almost first nine months of 2020 were $20 million. A label expansion of the drug will further increase sales for the company.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Deciphera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the healthcare sector includes ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ASLN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ASLAN’s loss per share estimates have narrowed from 42 cents to 40 cents for 2020 and from 60 cents to 57 cents for 2021 over the past 60 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027. Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.