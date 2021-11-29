Deciphera (DCPH) Down More Than 70% in Past 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH have plunged 74.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decrease of 16.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In November 2021, the company announced top-line data from the phase III INTRIGUE study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its sole marketed drug, Qinlock (ripretinib) compared to Pfizer’s PFE Sutent (sunitinib) for treating patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (“GIST”) who were previously treated with Novartis’ NVS Gleevec (imatinib). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival compared with standard of care sunitinib in patients with second-line GIST.

Deciphera’s stock took a sharp fall as a result of this news, which can also cause the stock price to remain weak in this time frame.

We note that Novartis has lost the patent protection for some of its drugs. Gleevec faces increasing generic competition in major markets. Pfizer is also facing patent expiration for several of its key products in its portfolio. Sutent lost exclusivity in the United States in August 2021.

Qinlock, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced GIST who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ Gleevec. The initial uptake of the drug has been encouraging since its approval in May 2020.

Last week, the European Commission approved Qinlock for the above-mentioned indication. In September 2021, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use rendered a positive opinion, recommending approval for Qinlock for the treatment of fourth-line GIST.

In the first nine months of 2021, Qinlock generated sales worth $63.7 million. The approval in Europe should boost sales in the days ahead.

Deciphera currently has only one approved product in its portfolio — Qinlock. This apart, all of its drug candidates, including vimseltinib, rebastinib and DCC-3116, are still in early stages of development. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study has significantly hurt the stock. Such setbacks do not bode well for the company. Stiff competition is another area of concern.

Please note that Qinlock faces competition from Blueprint Medicines’ BPMC Ayvakit, which is approved for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic GIST, harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations in adults.

Blueprint Medicines is also developing Ayvakit for advanced, indolent and smoldering forms of systemic mastocytosis (“SM”). In June 2021, the FDA approved Ayvakit for treating advanced SM.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price





Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Deciphera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.