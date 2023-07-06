Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) Price Target Increased by 9.37% to 14.69

The average one-year price target for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been revised to 14.69 / share. This is an increase of 9.37% from the prior estimate of 13.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 322.07% from the latest reported closing price of 3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Decibel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBTX is 0.18%, an increase of 89.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.29% to 15,760K shares. The put/call ratio of DBTX is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,945K shares representing 19.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,140K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,636K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 898K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 802K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decibel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

