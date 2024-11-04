Decibel Cannabis Raises $2.01M in Private Placement

Decibel Cannabis Company (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company has successfully completed the first phase of its private placement, raising approximately $2.01 million through the issuance of over 33 million common shares. This strategic move, heavily supported by insiders and employees, aims to bolster working capital and aid in the integration of AgMedica BioScience Inc.

