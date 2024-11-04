News & Insights

Stocks
DBCCF

Decibel Cannabis Raises $2.01M in Private Placement

November 04, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Decibel Cannabis Company (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company has successfully completed the first phase of its private placement, raising approximately $2.01 million through the issuance of over 33 million common shares. This strategic move, heavily supported by insiders and employees, aims to bolster working capital and aid in the integration of AgMedica BioScience Inc.

For further insights into TSE:DB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.