Decibel Cannabis Navigates Q1 Revenue Dip

May 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Decibel Cannabis Company (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company reported a Q1 2024 net revenue of $21.0 million, marking a 16% decrease from the previous year, attributed to heightened competition and changes in consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a 6% national market share, ranking as Canada’s 4th largest licensed producer. CEO Benjamin Sze is optimistic about Q2, anticipating initiatives that aim for sustainable growth and profitability.

