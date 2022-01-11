Dechra Pharma To Buy Worldwide Rights To Verdinexor For Dogs

(RTTNews) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) announced Tuesday that it has agreed terms with Anivive Lifesciences, Inc. to acquire the worldwide rights to verdinexor, a novel treatment of all forms and stages of canine lymphoma in dogs.

Under the deal terms, Dechra will buy the global product rights and a first right of refusal for other species along with the trademark -Laverdia.

Dechra said it will acquire the worldwide marketing rights, the rights to the intellectual property, the marketing authorisations (when granted) and associated regulatory documentation, supply contracts with third parties in relation to the raw material and manufacture of the finished product. No other assets are being transferred to Dechra.

The product, currently sold as LAVERDIA-CA1 in the USA is a novel oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export or SINE drug and the first oral tablet for canine lymphoma.

The drug was conditionally approved by the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine on January 11, 2021.

Sales of the product in the USA commenced under the conditional approval in July 2021. Full dossier submissions are planned for USA, UK, EU, Brazil, Australia, Japan and Canada.

