Dechra Pharma HY Revenue Up 15% At CER - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) reported that group net revenue for the half year period ended on 31 December 2021 increased by about 15% at constant exchange rates or 10% at actual exchange rates.

European Pharmaceuticals net revenue growth was 10% at CER in the period, including the acquisitions of Osurnia and Tri-Solfen in Australia and New Zealand. Existing net revenues increased by 8% at CER in the period.

North American Pharmaceuticals net revenue growth was 26% at CER in the period or 21% at actual exchange rates.

The company noted that outlook for the full financial year is positive and in line with the upper end of management expectations despite the continuing COVID-19 disruption. The Group results should continue to benefit from good growth in the Companion Animal market.

Dechra said it will announce its Interim Results for the Period on 21 February 2022.

