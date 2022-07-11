Dechra Pharma FY22 Revenues Climb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc (DPH.L) reported Monday that fiscal 2022 Group revenue increased around 12% on reported basis and around 14% at constant exchange rate.

In its trading update, the company said strong trading performance continued throughout its fiscal 2022 and remains in line with expectations.

Dechra delivered year on year organic revenue growth, supplemented by the previously announced product acquisitions.

European Pharmaceuticals revenue growth was 5 percent on a reported basis and 8% at constant rates, including the contribution from newly acquired Tri-Solfen ANZ and Osurnia.

North American Pharmaceuticals revenue climbed around 25 percent from last year, and the growth was around 24% at constant rates, despite increased generic competition..

Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Whilst we expect current macroeconomic uncertainties to continue, the veterinary pharmaceutical market remains resilient and in growth. Our global trading continues to be strong and we continue to outperform the market, particularly in North America.... We continue to believe in the ability of our people to execute our strategy and remain confident in our future prospects."

Dechra will announce its preliminary results for the year on September 5.

