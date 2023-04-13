Markets

Dechra Pharma Confirms Takeover Talks With EQT

April 13, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Responding to recent press speculation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc. (DPH.L) comfirmed Thursday that it is in talks over a possible 4,070 pence per share in cash bid from EQT, a Swedish private equity firm, in a deal backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for Dechra.

As per the U.K. Rule, EQT is required, by not later than on 11 May 2023, being 28 days after today's date, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Dechra or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

