Dechra, Hikma, M&S and Diploma set to join FTSE 100

August 23, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Drugmakers Dechra DPH.L and Hikma HIK.L, along with retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L and technical products provider Diploma DPLM.L are set to join the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index in September, indicative changes announced by FTSE Russell show.

Asset manager abrdn ABDN.L, autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey JMAT.L, housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L and electronic products provider RS Group RS1R.L will likely be demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC index, the index provider said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The actual review will be carried out using data as at market close on August 29 and confirmed changes will be announced after the close on August 30, it said.

