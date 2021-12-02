Dechra and Electrocomponents to enter FTSE 100 index

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L and Electrocomponents ECM.L are set to enter Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE while Johnson Matthey JMAT.L and Darktrace DARK.L will leave, index manager FTSE Russell said, confirming initial indications.

The changes will be effective from the start of trading on Monday Dec. 20, it added in a statement published on its website late on Wednesday.

The FTSE 250 Index .FTMC will have the following changes, it also said:

Entering FTSE 250 Index

Exiting FTSE 250 Index

Darktrace

Johnson Matthey

Petershill Partners PLC

Provident Financial

AO World

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Electrocomponents

Restaurant Group

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni Editing by David Goodman )

