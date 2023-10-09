Decentralized Finance Might Just Save the Single-Family Rental Sector

By Sanjay Raghavan, VP of web3 Initiatives at Roofstock onChain

Real estate has traditionally been considered a great non-correlated alternative investment asset. This is because rental income acts like an inflation-hedged fixed income product, while potential for long-term price appreciation acts like an equity kicker.

The single-family rental (SFR) market in the US is made up of about 21M units representing $4 trillion in asset size. According to Freddie Mac research, about 19M units (89%) of rental properties are owned by very small investors (individuals who own less than 10 doors). Another 1.6M units (about 7%) is owned by small investors who have less than 50 doors.

Despite SFR being a very attractive asset class, it is incredibly hard for both the very small and the small investors to assemble and scale portfolios. Most of the challenges can be attributed to the complexity in obtaining debt through traditional finance (tradfi) solutions.

Challenges faced by retail investors

Although rental properties are similar in use to commercial real estate like apartment buildings (held for rental income), lending for these asset classes is done very differently. Commercial properties are underwritten for their ability to generate rent. They may have debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) requirements calculated using Net Operating Income (NOI) and debt service requirements. Residential properties (even when used as a rental property) purchased by retail investors are underwritten as consumer loans and are based on cumulative debt to income of the borrower (based on the individual’s personal income and credit). Further Fannie Mae places limitations on the number of rental properties an individual can purchase with financing. This makes it very hard for retail buyers to assemble meaningful SFR portfolios.

With the fed funds rate at 5.25% - 5.50%, and 1-year T-Bills yielding around 5.4%, conventional 30-year mortgages are being priced at around 7.3% APR. While it is possible that the Fed starts with rate cuts in the latter half of 2024, mortgage rates are expected to stay at least through 2024. Mortgage rates on investment properties are typically 0.5% to 0.75% higher. At a 9% interest rate, the monthly mortgage on a $200,000 loan will be around $1,900 (which could be as much as the gross monthly rent the property produces).

Challenges faced by small institutional investors

While large institutional investors can secure short-term warehouse lines of $200M or more that are then securitized in the long-term, even that is hard in the current market, given 1-Month Term SOFR is at around 5.3%. Since smaller warehouse facilities are inefficient for long-term financing, smaller institutions really do not have any optimal long-term financing strategy. With commitment fees, use fees, non-use fees, minimum yield thresholds, interest rate hedges, exit fees etc., on warehouse lines, even short-term financing options are not optimal.

Why Decentralized Finance (Defi) could provide a much-needed overhaul

Decentralized Finance or Defi is a financial system that aims to create traditional financial solutions (e.g., lending and borrowing) in an open and permissionless manner using blockchain technologies. In doing so, it aims to reduce or eliminate the need for traditional intermediaries. Programmable money (e.g., fully reserved fiat based stablecoins like Circle’s USDC) is able to interact with smart contracts (self-executing contracts written in as a computer program on the blockchain) to send or receive money, settle trades and so on.

Advantages of using Defi over Tradfi

Access to deal flow: Traditionally for investors interested in direct lending opportunities, access to good deal flow is a problem. Larger asset allocators (fund of funds models) may provide capital to managers who then source private credit opportunities. Deal flow is a significant problem to direct investors. With well managed Defi protocols, investors have a lot more access, visibility and transparency on deals and the accompanying risk factors. Flexibility: Defi loans have ultimate flexibility. For example, loans can be structured as peer-to-peer loans on one-off deals or through pools that mimic securitizations but at a fraction of the scale and cost. Additionally, loans can be structured at interest accrual loans (where investors are either allocated additional tokens through periodic rebasing, or the value of the tokens representing an investor’s pro-rata share of a pool can go up over time), interest-only (IO) loans, or regular amortizing loans. For example, a home builder, or a fix and flip operator might prefer an interest accrual loan, while a long-term hold investor may opt into an IO loan, with the principal due at maturity.

Though single-family rentals are one of the largest investable asset classes in the US, traditional lending solutions are just not optimal for retail or small institutional investors (who make up 96% of the market). Having achieved $134B in stablecoin market capitalization (which in itself is expected to grow rapidly), we are just starting to see more adoption of Defi in RWA. Tokenized treasury products are currently gaining a major foothold. New protocols are emerging almost on a weekly basis. As of Sep 2023, according to rwa.xyz, there’s currently around $630M of tokenized treasuries. There is another $550M of outstanding private credit on the blockchain. Given the flexibility and efficiency of using Defi solutions, we are likely to see rapid growth in both these segments in the coming months.

Sanjay is the VP of web3 Initiatives of Roofstock onChain, the web3 subsidiary of Roofstock, where he leads the real estate investing platform’s blockchain initiative. Sanjay is also an Advisor at Pudgy Penguins NFTs and Huma Finance. With over 20 years of finance and product experience, Sanjay has an extensive background consulting, developing, and founding several financial companies. Prior to Sanjay’s current role at Roofstock, he was the Co-creator and GM of Roofstock One, an innovative, transparent rental investment platform that allows accredited investors to get targeted exposure to the economics of curated SFR properties. Before joining Roofstock, Sanjay served as a Product Manager at Renew Financial and Director of Carolina Financial Group LLC. He also co-founded LCAP Advisors which provides Wall Street caliber portfolio analysis and risk assessment solutions to small banks and credit unions for their on-balance sheet loans. Sanjay has a Masters in Business Administration from The Wharton School.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.