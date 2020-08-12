Decentralized Finance Frenzy Drives Ethereum Transaction Fees to All-Time Highs

The average fee per transaction on Ethereum reached $6.04 Wednesday night, according to Blockchair, the highest fees since 2015.

Median transaction fees, which have stayed just below historic highs of $3.03, currently sit at $3.00.

Fees hovered below $1 until mid July when transaction fees started to soar.

Fee increases coincide with surging activity on popular decentralized financial protocols like Uniswap.

At least three similar decentralized finance applications are included on a list of protocols with the highest levels of network utilization, curated by Etherscan.

While Ethereum developers have toyed with numerous technical options to reduce fees by scaling the networkâs transaction capacity, a possible fix remains months away.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.