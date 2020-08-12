Cryptocurrencies

Decentralized Finance Frenzy Drives Ethereum Transaction Fees to All-Time Highs

Zack Voell and William Foxley
Average and median Ethereum transaction fees since July 2015

The average fee per transaction on Ethereum reached $6.04 Wednesday night, according to Blockchair, the highest fees since 2015.

  • Median transaction fees, which have stayed just below historic highs of $3.03, currently sit at $3.00.
  • Fees hovered below $1 until mid July when transaction fees started to soar.
  • Fee increases coincide with surging activity on popular decentralized financial protocols like Uniswap.
  • At least three similar decentralized finance applications are included on a list of protocols with the highest levels of network utilization, curated by Etherscan.
  • While Ethereum developers have toyed with numerous technical options to reduce fees by scaling the networkâs transaction capacity, a possible fix remains months away.

