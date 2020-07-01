Decentralized Exchange Volumes Up 70% in June, Pass $1.5B

June trading volume on decentralized exchanges set a record high of $1.52 billion, up 70% from May, according to data from Dune Analytics. This double-digit percentage growth is simply âthe continuation of a trend dating back to the end of [2019],â Jack Purdy, decentralized finance analyst at Messari, told CoinDesk.Â

Curve and Uniswap control the largest amount of traded volume, recording $350 million and $446 million, respectively, in June. Both protocols are automated market makers that can also function as decentralized exchanges. Balancer, a similar platform, recorded $93 million in traded volume, up 2,460% from $3.6 million in May.

Significant growth can be partially attributed to the âproliferation of automated market makers,â according to Purdy. As a result, these markets offer greater liquidity for âthe tail end of crypto assetsâ and even occasionally less order slippage than centralized exchanges, Purdy said.

In June, automated market makers grew by more than 170% while pure decentralized exchange platforms grew by only 10%.

Too much growth too quickly could be cause for concern, however, as decentralized exchanges still need time for continued development and stress testing. Recent increases in trading volume are âstarting to become a bit worrisome,â Purdy said, adding that an âunnatural rush to deposit assetsâ into these exchanges is fueled, in part, by the âliquidity mining phenomenon.âÂ

Since January, aggregate decentralized exchange volumes, including automated market makers, have more than quadrupled from $276 million to $1.52 billion.

Even though popular decentralized finance protocols may be âhighly audited and deemed safe,â plenty of potential attack vectors still exist, Purdy said. A decentralized liquidity provider, Balancer, lost $500,000 in a sophisticated attack Monday, for example.Â

The number and varieties of potential attacks only increase as decentralized finance protocols become more intertwined, Purdy said.

